Top filmmakers, actors at Manorama webinar on lockdown impact

Kochi: Leading filmmakers, producers and actors will take part in a webinar on the fate of the film industry. The live online conference is being organised by Malayala Manorama on Wednesday (June 24).

Participants will discuss the crisis in the movie industry owing to the continuing COVID-19 lockdown. They will also try to chart the the future of cinema in the post-lockdown era.

The webinar is scheduled from 11.30am to 1pm.

FEFKA general secretary and director B Unnikrishnan is the moderator. International School of Creative Arts (ISCA) at the Knowledge Park, Kochi, is the event sponsor.

The ongoing COVID-19 lockdown has brought the movie industry to a complete standstill. The 700-odd screens in Kerala have been shut for more than 100 days.

Uncertainty looms over the movie industry, which employs hundreds of artistes and technicians, even as other sectors have gradually resumed operations as the authorities announce the lifting of several curbs.

Public can also watch the webinar and send in the questions.

For registration, give a missed call to 80860 05808.