Kerala CM, Chief Justice inaugurate 17 POCSO courts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar jointly inaugurated 17 POCSO courts online on Tuesday.

This is the first phase of setting up 28 such courts in the state in accordance with the Supreme Court directives.

"The courts will start functioning from July 1. Nine more courts are to be set up in the State.

This is part of the first phase of the 28 special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) courts to be set up by the state government," an official release said.

There are 7,600 POCSO cases and 6,700 rape cases pending till March 31, the release said.

"Social, cultural and economic factors are behind the attack on children. We are trying to ensure a comprehensive solution to this menace.

Recently, Kerala police nabbed 89 people, including a doctor, for online crimes against children," Vijayan said in a release.

He said the police operation revealed that children are facing insecurity in their homes and added that the assistance of INTERPOL would be sought to solve such crimes.

The new POCSO courts will help in the conviction of individuals arrested in the massive crackdown by Cyberdome 'Operation P Hunt', the Kerala CM added.