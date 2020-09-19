Uralungal wins contract to renovate AC Road

Alappuzha: The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society based in Kozhikode has won the contract to renovate the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) Road. Uralungal secured the contract along with an Azerbaijan-based partner, reportedly for an amount of Rs 649 crore. Just three contractors took part in the tender procedures.

Uralungal has been allotted two-and-a-half years to complete the work. While the Azerbaijan company would prepare the design and chart the engineering method to be employed, Uralungal will carry out the construction. Both firms have already reached an agreement on sharing the contract amount.

In the following days, the government will clear the tender and issue a notice to Uralungal, the main partner. The contract should be signed within the next 28 days.

Before starting the work, the contractors and Public Works Department officials will conduct a joint inspection to ascertain the current status of the AC Road. Subsequently, the contractors are expected to carry out the designing and engineering aspects of the project.