HAM radio to lead the way during natural disasters

Kottayam: Various departments in Kerala are planning to set up a permanent system for utilising the HAM radio service during emergency situations and at disaster-prone regions.

The State Disaster Management Authority, KSEB, fire force, Kerala Dam Safety Authority and Dam Safety Organisation have started the process to enhance preparedness for natural disasters.

Most of the departments had temporarily used HAM radios during the major natural calamities in the state in recent past. This system had proved to be useful during the floods in the last two years and the devastating Pettimudi landslide when the power and telephone networks were disrupted.

Subsequently, the departments decided to have a permanent system.

The State Disaster Management Authority has begun to make a list of people, who have HAM radio licence, in all 14 districts. Efforts have also been initiated to secure more licences by coordinating with volunteer outfits.

The KSEB and fire force are also preparing similar lists.

The Dam Safety Organisation at Palam would be tasked with coordinating the KSEB's HAM radio systems.

October 13 is observed as International Day for Disaster Reduction.