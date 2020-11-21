Press the 'END' button if all candidates don't fit the bill

Thiruvanathapuram: Of late there have been reports that 'NOTA' too polled many votes, sometimes more than some candidates listed on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). However, the option of 'NOTA', which means 'None Of The Above' candidates, is available only for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. As you vote in the Kerala local body elections next month, press the 'END' button if your are not interested in voting for any candidate listed out on the balloting unit.

The voter has the option of pressing the END button after casting a vote for a candidate. If the voter does not press the END button thereafter, the polling official should press it to reset the EVM.

Each ballot unit will have the names of 15 candidates and their symbols. The END button is the last on the list. Though there will be two ballot units if the number of candidates go above 15, the END button will be only in the first unit.

The END button will be pressed by the polling officer if the voter returns from the polling booth without voting after indelible ink is applied on his index finger.