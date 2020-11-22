Kerala detects 5,254 COVID-19 cases on Sunday as 48,015 samples tested

Kerala's COVID caseload keeps rising in thousands. The state recorded 5,254 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday as 48,015 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The state recorded more recoveries than cases as 6,227 patients tested negative. There are 65,856 patients undergoing treatment in the state. A total of 4,94,664 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Test positivity rate of the state stands at 10.94, State Health Minisster K K Shailaja informed in a press statement.

As many as 27 more COVID deaths were confirmed in the state on Sunday, taking the death toll to 2,049.

District-wise positive cases

Malappuram 796 (contact cases - 762)

Kozhikode 612 (565)

Thrissur 543 (522)

Ernakulam 494 (381)

Palakkad 468 (275)

Alappuzha 433 (409)

Thiruvananthapuram 383 (277)

Kottayam 355 (353)

Kollam 314 (308)

Kannur 233 (148)

Idukki 220 (199)

Pathanamthitta 169 (28)

Wayanad 153 (142)

Kasaragod 81 (76)

Recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram 546

Kollam 526

Pathanamthitta 198

Alappuzha 383

Kottayam 528

Idukki 77

Ernakulam 953

Thrissur 417

Palakkad 426

Malappuram 785

Kozhikode 828

Wayanad 121

Kannur 351

Kasaragod 88

Of the positive cases, 94 are imported ones from outside the state while 4,445 patients contracted the virus through local transmission (contact). Source of infection is not known in 662 cases.

As many as 53 health workers are among those tested positive (Ernakulam 12, Thiruvananthapuram 10, Kannur 6, Kozhikode 5, Thrissur, Wayanad - 4 each, Palakkad, Malappuram 3 each, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki 2 each).

In the last 24 hours, 48,015 samples have been tested. In total, 58,57,241 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

Of the 3,21,297 people under observation for suspected infection, 3,04,891 are home/institutional quarantined and 16,406 hospitalised. As many as 1,829 people were hospitalised since Saturday.

Two new places were designated as hotspots on Sunday, while one region was excluded from the list. The state presently has 559 hotspots.