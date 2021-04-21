113 civic wards in Ernakulam district to be under lockdown for a week

Kochi: The Ernakulam district administration on Tuesday declared lockdown in 113 civic wards including three panchayats within its jurisdiction in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases there.

In his order, Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas said the complete lockdown will be in place in these wards for seven days from 6pm on Wednesday.

This includes all wards in Edathala, Vengola and Mazhuvannoor panchayats and five divisions of the Kochi Municipal Corporation, the district officials said.

The decision to shut these areas was taken at a review meeting attended by the district collector, district panchayat authorities and top police officials, they said.

The authorities said lockdown will be strictly implemented in these wards. Police will be deployed in these areas for ensuring the effective implementation of the lockdown.

The new restrictions and exemptions are:

• There will be only one entry point and one exit point in the containment zone.

• All tourism activities have been banned in the containment zone.

• Assembly of more than five people in such areas has been banned.

• Only 10 people will be allowed to attend funerals, while 20 people can attend a marriage function.

• Dine-in at restaurants have been banned. However, takeaway counters can function till 9pm.

• Places of worships will be allowed to open. However, gatherings will be not be allowed.

• Shops selling essential supplies and medicines are exempted from the restrictions.

• Markets and other businesses will be allowed to function till 7pm.

The tough measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus was taken on a day Ernakulam district recorded the highest spike of 3,212 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded its highest single day spike of 19,577 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of total cases since the pandemic outbreak last year to 12.72 lakh and the active cases to 1.18 lakh.