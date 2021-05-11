Eid-ul-Fitr in Kerala on Thursday

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramadan, will be celebrated in Kerala on Thursday as the moon was not sighted on Tuesday, Muslim clerics in the state informed.

The clerics said the prayers should be conducted only at home due to the Covid situation.

Last year also, Keralites celebrated a low-key Eid-ul-Fitr amid the coronavirus lockdown in the state.

Eid-ul-Fitr symbolises peace and brotherhood.

The festival is usually marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine.

People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival that spreads the message of brotherhood and communal amity.

For a month, Muslims have been fasting from dawn to dusk, engaging in special prayers and keeping away from several temporal activities.

Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, ends with Eid-ul-Fitr, again with the sighting of the new moon as the indicator.