Cyclone Tauktae: Safety measures you must know to stay safe

With the Cyclone Tauktae nearing the southern coast of India, the government has issued several warnings and urged the public to take safety measures. Here are some of the precautionary measures you should take when a cyclone warning is issued:

• Only listen to official updates. Do not spread rumours.

• Cooperate with the authorities and follow their instructions.

• Do not venture out for fishing activities. The government has banned fishing activities along the Kerala coast, rivers and other waterbodies.

• Do not attempt to cross rivers, bathe in rivers or other water bodies.

• Do not stand on bridges over water bodies to view or take selfies.

• Keep boats and fishing nets safe.

• Lock up the windows of homes and buildings.

• Those living near dams should make preparations anticipating the possibility of release of water.

• Those living in landslide prone areas and coastal areas must take precautions or move to safer places.

• People must avoid travelling through high-range during night.

• Endangered trees, posts, hoardings and boards in private and public places should be secured and trees should be pruned.

• Ensure the safety of domestic animals. In case of extremely heavy rainfall, wind or floods, do not keep them tethered or locked-up.

• Check the news media for instructions and timely updates. Ensure the safety of children, elderly people, bed-ridden patients, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and the differently-abled.

• Keep your mobile phones, laptops, UPS, and inverters fully charged.

• While travelling in vehicles, avoid areas with trees and electric posts. Also, do not take the coastal route or ventgure into water bodies.

• Avoid visiting cyclone-hit areas and taking pictures.

• In case you have to shift from your home, move to the relief camps set up by the government in line with the COVID-19 guidelines or safer areas.

Keep a tab on and follow the information given on the websites of the State Disaster Management Authority (https://sdma.kerala.gov.in/) or the IMD (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/).

• In emergency situations, contact Disaster Management Authority's helpline numbers - 1077 (Collectorates), 1070 (State Control Room)

• KSEB helpline numbers - 1912, 0471- 2555544

• Prepare an emergency kit and always keep it with you.

What makes an emergency kit

• At least one litre of drinking water for one person.

• Non-perishable food items like biscuits, rusk, peanut, raisins, dates, cashew nut etc.

• First-aid kit: If any family members suffer from diabetes, blood pressure, cardiac ailments or life threatening diseases, the first-aid kit should have their medicines too. Chlorine tablets should also be included in the kit for disinfecting water.

• Important documents like deeds, certificates, passport etc. must be put in a plastic cover and kept safe inside the bag.

• A battery-powered radio for receiving emergency broadcasts.

• Sanitary pads, tooth brush and paste etc.

• At least one pair of clothes.

• If any of the family members are differently-abled, equipment or devices for their assistance.

• Candles and match-boxes.

• A whistle to attract attention in case of emergency.

• A knife or blade for using in emergency situations.

• Mobile phone, charger and power-bank.

• Masks, soap and sanitiser.

• The kit should be kept at a safe and easily accessible place. Everyone in the family should know about the kit and where it is kept.

(Source: Kerala State Disaster Management Authority)