Parents reject Rahman’s claim that he hid his lover in room for 10 years

Our Correspondent
Published: June 12, 2021
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: The parents of a Keralite youth, Rahman, have rejected his claims that he hid his lover in the room of their house in Nenmara of Palakkad district for 10 years.

Rahman's father Mohammed Karim and mother Aathika told the media that the bars of the window, through which Sajitha allegedly stepped out of the room, were only removed three months ago.

"Rahman stayed in a room with a half wall. If someone had stayed in this room, we would have come to know of it. Rahman had mental issues. The roof of the house was rebuilt three years ago. During that time, Rahman's father and nephew had entered the room. There is not even a cot in that room but only a small teapoy,” the parents pointed out. Rahman said that Sajitha was hiding in the teapoy.

Rahman's parents said that Sajitha had been staying elsewhere for years. But both Rahman and Sajitha are sticking to their claims.

