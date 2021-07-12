Malayalam music composer Murali Sithara found dead

Malayalam music composer Murali Sithara (V Muraleedharan) was found dead at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 65.

He was found hanging inside his bedroom around 3 pm on Sunday. The body was found by his son who broke open the door after Murali did not answer his calls.

The body was kept at the mortuary of Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. Cremation will be held at his residential premises on Monday.

Murali, who worked as a senior music composer in All India Radio (Akashavani), had created several hit film songs in 1990s. His debut song 'Oru kodi swapnangalal' which he composed for the film Theekkattu (1987) was very popular.

He had worked as a violinist at veteran singer Yesudas's Tharangini studio. He joined Akashavani in 1991.

Murali is the son of Mrudangam maestro Chengannoor Velappanashan.

Sobhanakumari is his wife. The couple has two sons Mithun Murali (keyboard programmer) and Vipin Murali.