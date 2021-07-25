More headache for LDF as INL workers come to blows on the street

Kochi: A fortnight after the CPM had warned its ally, Indian National League (INL), over factional feud, there was a major scuffle at the latter's state secretariat meeting held in Kochi on Sunday.

Party workers came to blows on the street while a 20-member state secretariat, comprising minister Ahammad Devarkovil, was convened at a hotel in the city.

Earlier, it was alleged that the state secretariat had ignored a police order against hosting the meeting during the weekend lockdown.

Speaking to media persons outside the hotel, Devarkovil claimed that he was unaware of the fight that broke outside the venue. He said the meeting was held in adherence to the COVID protocol.

Meanwhile, INL State president AP Abdul Wahab said that the meeting had also ended in disharmony after party general secretary Qasim Irikkur allegedly tried to force the expulsion of two secretariat members.

"The state general secretary has been behaving like an authoritarian. We have received several complaints against him in the last three years," Wahab told Manorama News.

He alleged that Qasim Irikkur also insulted two senior members, including OPI Koya from Kozhikode, at the secretariat.

The internal disputes in INL have been brewing for long with the Wahab faction accusing Devarkovil and Qasim Irikkur of taking decisions without consulting with the other office-bearers.

Recently, the two factions had argued over the appointment to the personal staff to minister Devarkoil, which angered the CPM. The INL state leaders were summoned to the State capital and urged to put their house in order.



Minister Devarkovil was recently accused of taking a donation from an Indian Union Muslim League MP for his campaign from the Kozhikode South assembly constituency.