12-year-old dies of Nipah virus infection in Kozhikode; Health Min says all contacts traced

Kozhikode: Nipah virus infection has been confirmed in Kerala three years after it claimed 17 lives.

Health Minister Veena George on Sunday confirmed the death of a 12-year-old boy who was admitted to a private hospital with Nipah virus infection.

"The results of tests done at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune on all three samples – Plasma, CSF (Cerebrospinal fluid) and Serum – came positive for Nipah virus late Saturday night," the health minister said.

"The child's condition was critical yesterday itself with the blood pressure levels going down. At 5am today the child died," she said.

The minister said that a high-level meeting of the health department was convened within half an hour of the confirmation of the fresh case.

All contacts traced

The minister said that all primary contacts of the boy have been identified and measures have been taken to isolate them. So far, no close contacts have shown any symptoms, the minister added.

The boy had been suffering from fever and other symptoms for the past four days and his condition worsened by Saturday.

The boy sought treatment in a private hospital in Kozhikode first. Later he was brought to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. From there, he was shifted to another private hospital where he breathed his last.

The first Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak in South India was reported in the Kozhikode district of Kerala on May 19, 2018. The state had witnessed 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases till June 1, 2018. The infection was traced to fruit bats in the region.

Ward closed

In the wake of the boy's death, the health officials have closed Ward No. 9 of the Chathamangalam gram panchayat. Partial restrictions have been imposed in Wards 8, 10 and 12.

An alert has been issued in neighbouring districts of Kannur and Malappuram.

17 under observation

Seventeen persons, who came in contact with the boy, are under observation, said health department officials. Of them, five were in close contact with the boy.

Emergency action plan

Minister Veena George said the source of infection is being identified. "An emergency action plan has been in place and there is no need for worry,"she said.

The minister confirmed that a special ward will be set up at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode to tackle any more potential Nipah virus cases.

"It was discussed yesterday itself to shift the COVID-19 patients at the hospital. A special laboratory facility will also be set up at the medical colleges," said Veena George.

A high-level meeting will be held at Kozhikode collectorate at 12 noon to discuss the Nipah situation in the district. Ministers Veena George, Mohammed Riyas, AK Saseendran and Ahmed Devarkoil will attend the meeting.

"There is no need to panic, the health department has taken all necessary steps. Kozhikode and the neighbouring districts just have to be careful," said Veena George.

Veena George and Mohammed Riyas will arrive in Kozhikode later on the day. A Central team is also likely to arrive in Kozhikode on Sunday.