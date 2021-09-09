'Internal matter, party decision final': MK Muneer defends IUML move to disband Haritha

Malappuram: A day after the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) decided to disband Haritha, the women's wing of Muslim Student's Federation (MSF), the party's MLA MK Muneer clarified that the decision was taken collectively by the party members and that there was no objection.

"The public may interpret the decision any which way. It is a party matter and party decision is final," Muneer said.

Earlier, IUML state general secretary PMA Salam, announcing the party decision to disband Haritha, had said that "the term of the current committee had run out in 2018".

"Now, a new state committee of Haritha will be appointed by the state leadership of the party," Salam said.

He also said that the party had found 'severe indiscipline' on the part of the Haritha leaders.

The leaders of Haritha have threatened to move court against the IUML for disbanding its state committee for going public with a sexual harassment complaint.

While the law stipulates the need for having internal units to address complaints of aggression against women, taking action upon the complainant is illegal and the issue will be raised before a court, the Haritha leaders pointed out.

They claimed that the party did not seek clarification before taking the drastic measure.

"We will not withdraw the complaint filed before the women's commission," said the leaders of Haritha, adding that they were prepared to go to any extent to get justice.

Last month, the party had suspended the state committee of Haritha, again citing indiscipline after ten of its leaders, including General Secretary Najma Thabsheera, had refused to withdraw complaints of sexual harassment filed against MSF leaders with the Women's Commission.

Besides, MSF state president, PK Navas, the federation's district president of Malappuram, Kabeer Muthuparambu and district secretary VA Wahad, were accused in the case.