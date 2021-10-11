Nedumudi Venu, who acted in 500 movies and won 3 national awards, passes away at 73

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran actor Nedumudi Venu passed away on Monday. The actor was under treatment at a private hospital here and was in a serious condition. He was 73.

Nedumudi Venu who acted in more than 500 films, had earlier recovered from Covid-19 infection.

On Sunday, Nedumudi Venu developed uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital.

Starting his career as a journalist, he has had no reason to look back after donning the grease paint for the first time in 1978, until then he was a popular theatre personality.

Winner of three National Film awards and six state film awards, he was immensely popular not just among his fans but also his colleagues in the film industry due to his pleasing and jovial nature.

Nedumudi Venu and Nalini in movie 'Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback'.

He began his career with theatre and drama and later ventured into movies. Nedumudi Venu debuted in Mollywood in 1978 with ace director G Aravindan's film 'Thambu'. The actor later went on to handle many versatile roles. He is also known as a talented Mridangam player.

The actor was also featured in an English movie titled ‘Chaurahen’. He has bagged two National awards, and a special Jury mention, and half a dozen of state film awards for his performances.

He has also acted in a few Tamil films with director Shankar, such as Kamal Hasan's Indian and Vikram's Anniyan.

On the work front, Nedumudi Venu’s recent release was anthologies in Malayalam and Tamil. He was seen in ‘Aanum Pennum’ in Malayalam where he appeared in the ‘Rani’ segment of the anthology. ‘Rani’ was directed by Aashiq Abu and written by Unni R, and it featured Nedumudi Venu and Kaviyoor Ponnamma as an old couple.

He was part of 'Summer of 92', from the Navarasa Anthology which was directed by Priyadarshan.

Nedumudi Venu will be next seen in 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', also directed by Priyadarshan starring Mohanlal in the lead.

Nedumudi Venu with wife T R Susheela.

He is survived by wife TR Susheela and two sons, Unni and Kannan.