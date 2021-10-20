KSRTC unions call for strike on Nov 5, 6 seeking pay rise

Thiruvananthapuram: Various trade unions part of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have called for a strike on November 5 and 6 demanding wage revision.

While the INTUC-backed TDF would stage the stir on both days, BMS and CITU would be organising the protest on November 5. INTUC is a pro-Congress trade union, BMS is aligned with the BJP and CITU is part of the CPM.

Earlier, union representatives had conducted several rounds of discussions with the KSRTC management and state government officials demanding a hike in wages.

The management and the government had reportedly promised the unions that an agreement on increasing salaries would be signed after the last round of talks on September 20. However, the negotiations continued till September 24.

The KSRTC Managing Director had not taken part in the discussions and, instead, three executive directors represented the management.