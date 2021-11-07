G Sudhakaran, several others targeted in statewide witch-hunt in CPM

Thiruvananthapuram: Even though the Left Democratic Front (LDF) earned a historic second term in the elections to the Kerala Assembly held earlier this year, the leading party in the front CPM is now engaged in a massive witch-hunt against party leaders and members against whom complaints were raised during the campaigning.

In fact, disciplinary action has been witnessed in all districts, even in Assembly constituencies where the party secured big victories. However, only one leader’s name is mentioned in the party state committee’s report in this regard. It is that of former minister G Sudhakaran, whose conduct in Ambalapuzha constituency was probed directly by the state committee. Incidentally, this was the only inquiry taken up directly by the state committee.

Other punishments

Meanwhile, the highest number of people faced action in Ernakulam district, where the party failed to perform as expected. Fourteen office-bearers have been targeted here.

In Kollam, district secretariat members P R Vasanthan and N S Prasanna Kumar have been demoted to the area committee.

At Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram, district secretariat member V K Madhu has been shifted to the district committee.

Current Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kuttiyadi K P Kunhammed Kutty too has been punished. He was expelled from the district secretariat after facing allegations over staging a protest seeking candidature. Moreover, the Kuttiyadi local committee has been dissolved and 40 other party members are facing action.

In Ponnani, district secretariat member T M Siddiq has been removed from all posts for raising a revolt.

District secretariat members C Divakaran and V Sasikumar have been demoted to the area committee for allegedly working against the LDF candidate at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram.

At Kalpetta, in Wayanad district, area secretary M Madhu has been issued a warning.