CPM state conference to be held in Kochi from March 1

Our Correspondent
Published: November 08, 2021 08:03 AM IST Updated: November 08, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Topic | Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM state conference will be held in Kochi from March 1 to 4 next year, ahead of the 23rd Party Congress.

Ernakulam was decided as the venue for the state conference earlier itself. The date was finally decided by the Kerala state committee, while also considering the convenience of the national leaders.

The meet for the formation of the ‘Swagatha Sangham’ will be held in the evening of December 7 in Kochi.

Kodiyeri's return
Meanwhile, the CPM did not take a decision on reinstating Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as the party state secretary on Saturday.

Acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan did not take part in the Saturday's meet due to COVID-19. It was reckoned that relieving him of the charge in his absence would be inappropriate.

The decision is likely to be taken during the Kerala state secretariat meet to be held after Vijayaragavan is back.

