Supriya Menon's father passes away

Kochi: Film producer Supriya Menon's father Vijayakumar Menon passed away here at a private hospital on Monday.

He was 71.

He had been undergoing treatment for cancer for a while.

Vijayakumar, who belonged to the Manambarakkad House in Palakkad, was born to late Parakkattu Balakrishna Menon and Thankam.

The funeral is scheduled to be held at the Ravipuram crematorium by Monday noon. His son-in-law actor-director Prithviraj and other family members are expected to arrive.

On the professional front, journalist-turned-producer Supriya's last production venture was Kuruthi which was released on Amazon Prime Video.

The upcomping Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva, directed by Shaji Kailas, is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

