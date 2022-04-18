Anjali Reema Dev snared Roy, Kozhikode girl in POCSO case to avoid repaying Rs 13 lakh

Kochi: The police probe team has come to the conclusion that the entrepreneur from Kozhikode, Anjali Reema Dev, was the mastermind of the POCSO case in which No 18 hotel owner Roy J Vayalat is the first accused.

Anjali is the third accused in the case.

According to the police, Anjali trapped the minor girl in the racket with the aim of not repaying Rs 13 lakh taken as loan from herself, and her mother, who is the complainant in the case.

According to the police, Anjali's aim was to capture the visuals of Roy intimidating the minor girl and later blackmail her mother using these visuals.

Roy gave a statement to the police that he had no idea about such a game plan by Anjali.

Saiju M Thankachan, who was a co-accused along with Roy in the case involving the the death of two models in an accident is the second accused in the POCSO case.

It was from Saiju that Anjali came to know about Roy's sexual predilection. The complainant mother and her minor daughter actually fell into the trap laid by Anjali and Saiju.

Anjali introduced Roy to the mother-daughter duo as an entrepreneur, having good clout in the fashion industry to offer good placements for freshers.

Likewise, Anjali had brought many girls from Kozhikode to Kochi offering them good jobs in the fashion industry. Many of these victims are keeping mum due to the fear of loss of reputation, the police said.

The police have also registered a case against Anjali and Saiju for human trafficking.

Chargesheet this week

Though all the three accused got bail in the case, the police are trying to file chargesheet in the case this week itself.

The crime took place last October. After one week, the two models were killed in the accident. Later, Roy and Saiju destroyed CCTV visuals at the No 18 hotel in Fort Kochi, leading to the loss of digital evidence in this particular case too.