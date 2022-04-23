Thiruvananthapuram: A meeting between KSRTC management and the employees' unions on Friday was dismissed without any significant progress made.

The two groups have been at loggerheads with each other over the non-payment of salaries and the violation of agreements previously signed.

The employees' unions have made clear that they would not back away from the protest without KSRTC agreeing to a slew of demands, old and new.

However, they have agreed to postpone the strike that was earlier slated for April 28 on the condition that the Transport Minister heed their concerns.

A meeting has been arranged between the unions and the minister on April 25.

One of the primary demands raised by the unions is KSRTC's assurance that salary will be paid before the 5th of every month.

Other demands include the reinstation of employees who were previously part of KSRTC's empanel system and the reintroduction of the 12-hour duty system.

KSRTC plunges into more debt



The state-owned public transport corporation had been relying on funds from the government to meet its expenses lately.



Last week, the government had sanctioned Rs 30 crore to KSRTC for disbursing salaries. But that was not enough.

KSRTC had to draw an overdraft of Rs 42 crore and Rs 7 crore from its own funds to meet the expenses.

With banks sapping nearly Rs 1 crore every day and fuel prices soaring, the debt-ridden KSRTC is plunging into more debt.