1039 Nilgiri tahrs sighted in Western Ghats during Census

Our Correspondent
Published: April 28, 2022 03:04 PM IST
Munnar: A total of 1039 Nilgiri tahrs were sighted during a census carried out by the forest department in the Western Ghats, including at the Eravikulam National Park.

A team of 155 people, including forest personnel and volunteers, surveyed the region during the 5-day census held from April 18 to 23.

The Eravikulam National Park was found to have the highest number of Nilgiri tahrs - 785 and of this, 125 were calves. Out of the total 1039 Nilgiri tahrs, 157 were born this season. 

During the census held last year, 782 tahrs were spotted at the Eravikulam park alone. This time it has increased to 785.

