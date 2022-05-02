Senior RSS leader Ramlal to hold talks with Christian religious heads in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major move to reach out to the Christian community, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has deputed a very senior leader – the national 'Sampark Pramukh' Ramlal – on a special task. He will initiate continuous dialogue with top Christian religious leaders, for which Ramlal is arriving in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

On reaching the Kerala capital, Ramlal will initially call on Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Subsequently, he will meet various Christian religious leaders. Ramlal will also visit Kowdiar Palace, the residence of the erstwhile Maharajas of Travancore and take part in a meeting of RSS leaders.

Importance of visit

Incidentally, BJP captured power at the Centre on two occasions when Ramlal was the party's organisational general secretary. He is also the RSS leader who has been deputed to work for the BJP for the most number of years. He returned to RSS from BJP two years ago.

As 'Sampark Pramukh' of RSS, Ramlal is responsible for making contact with organisations and individuals who don't support Sangh Parivar ideology. He explains the points of view of the RSS to them and listens to their opinion.

In Kerala, Ramlal would be creating a channel of communication with Christian religious heads and finding means to ease out differences they have with the Sangh Parivar through dialogues.

As a prelude to Ramlal's visit, BJP's 'Kerala Prabhari' C P Radhakrishnan and Central Minister for Minority Welfare John Birla had called on Major Archbishop Cardinal Mor Baselios Cleemis.