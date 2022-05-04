Thrikkakara bypoll: CPM likely to field KS Arun Kumar against Uma Thomas

Kochi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is likely to field KS Arun Kumar as the LDF candidate in the Thrikkakara assembly bypoll, Manorama News reported.

Arun Kumar is a member of CPM's Ernakulam District Committee.

The candidate will be officially declared on Thursday.

The party was keen to name its own candidate rather than backing an independent who is acceptable to its Left Democratic Front (LDF) allies.

LDF convenor E P Jayarajan, Minister P Rajeev and M Swaraj are among those deciding the LDF candidate.

The bypoll will be held on May 31.

The Congress has decided to field Uma Thomas, wife of late legislator P T Thomas as the candidate in Thrikkakara.

The CPM-led political alliance could hit the century mark in the 140-member House if it wins the bypoll.

The CPM is hopeful of wresting the seat which has been a Congress stronghold for a long time. The likely presence of a joint candidate of the Twenty20 outfit and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may give the ruling LDF an advantage as a split in the opposition votes is to be expected.

The Twenty20 party has already proved it is not a pushover at least in the Thrikkakara constituency where it had secured 10.18% votes in the 2021 state polls, which Congress candidate PT Thomas went on to win. The bypoll has been necessitated by the death of Thomas last December.

The counting of votes will take place on June 3, three days after the voting. The notification for the bypoll will be issued on May 4. Nominations could be submitted till May 11.