Strike to drive KSRTC into deeper financial crisis: Minister Raju

Kerala's Transport Minister Antony Raju said Thursday that the 24-hour strike announced by unions starting midnight will push the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) into deep financial crisis.

"This strike will also raise more hurdles in the path. Already the KSRTC is in a financial crisis, this will only make it worse," said Antony Raju.

The minister also blamed the RSS-backed trade union BMS of backing off from a verbal agreement it had during the conciliatory talks held here earlier.

"Last month the salaries were disbursed between 18-21. The government suggested to the management that salaries cannot be delayed beyond the 10th of this month. It was also said that from next month, the salaries will have to be paid by the 5th," said the minister.

"The INTUC had disagreed at the meeting itself, but CITU and BMS agreed. They told me to make a statement before the media and said they would endorse it later. But after the meeting BMS came out and said the opposite," he said.