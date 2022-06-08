Thrikkakara bypoll: CPM likely to take action against 20 leaders

Kochi: The CPM is likely to initiate action against about 20 leaders, including district secretariat members, after the defeat of the LDF candidate in the Thrikkakara by-election.

The LDF election committee convener M Swaraj had already conveyed to the CPM leadership his discontent over several district leaders not working for the party candidate, despite several senior State leaders leading the campaign. The poll campaign convenership was Swaraj's first major assignment after he was included in the CPM State secretariat.

There are allegations that eight State committee members had pulled the strings against the candidate finalised by the district secretariat. The district leadership concluded that the party had failed in adding new voters, despite the CPM issuing a circular to include voters much before the bypoll was notified.

The party's failure was found while reviewing the booth-level voting as part of the party's evaluation of the poll result. This has been reported to the State unit as well. Action against about 20 party workers would be initiated based on this report.

CPM candidate Dr Jo Joseph was defeated by Uma Thomas of the Congress in the Thrikkakara bypoll.