Palakkad CPM leader, who was in hiding after fixing a spycam in female party worker's bathroom, arrested

A local CPM leader who was in hiding after allegedly fixing a spycam in the bathroom of a female party worker, has been taken into custody.

Shajahan, 38, CPM Kodumbu Ambalapparambu Branch Secretary, was nabbed by the Palakkad Town South Police from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The accused has been booked under non-bailable charges. The CPM had suspended his membership following the incident that surfaced on June 10.

The complainant had screamed upon suspecting the presence of somebody near the window of her bathroom.

The accused, who fled the scene had dropped his mobile phone from which the identity of the person was revealed.

Shajahan had gone into hiding soon after the incident. He was taken into custody by a special team led by CI Shiju Abraham.