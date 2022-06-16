Vijay Babu's anticipatory bail plea: Hearing to continue today

Kochi: The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea, filed by film actor-producer Vijay Babu in the case of assaulting a young actress, will continue on Thursday.

The interim protection from arrest granted to Vijay Babu was also extended till Thursday. The hearing on the arguments of the actress was held on Wednesday.

The High Court had held an in-camera hearing for two days. But the hearing on Wednesday was held in open court. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas considered the petition.

The police filed the case after the young actress lodged a complaint, alleging that Vijay Babu had assaulted her on March 16 and 22.



The sexual assault complaint against Vijay Babu was filed by a young actress in late April. The actor-producer revealed the name of the complainant on a social media video explaining his side of things, and went hiding soon after.

It was reported that he was shielded by very influential names in the Middle East. He returned to Kerala after 39 days, in the first week of June, upon getting the assurance that he won't be arrested at the airport.