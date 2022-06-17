Party fund misappropriation: CPM demotes Payyannur MLA from district secretariat

The CPM has taken action against one of its MLAs over allegations of misappropriation of party funds.

TI Madhusoodanan, the LDF MLA of Payyannur in its stronghold Kannur district has been demoted from the CPM district secretariat to the district committee.

Besides, Madhusoodanan, Area Committee members T Viswanathan and KK Gangadharan were also penalised. They have been demoted to the local committee.

Area Secretary V Kunhikrishnan who had raised the allegations against Madhusoodanan and the others has been removed from the post.

It is understood that Kunhikrishnan was found guilty of dragging the issue into the public domain. CPM State Committee member TV Rajesh has been given the charge.

It is alleged that Rs 80 lakhs were misappropriated from a chit fund formed to construct an area committee office in Payyannur.

The incident had come to light when the counterfoils from two receipt books used by the area committee to raise funds for the 2021 Assembly polls went missing.