Bribery: Vigilance nabs asst motor vehicle inspector in Nilambur

Our Correspondent
Published: July 02, 2022 02:57 PM IST
Nilambur: The Vigilance have nabbed an assistant motor vehicle inspector with unaccounted money. The officers also seized Rs 50,670.

Alappuzha native B Shafees was nabbed from the Nilambur railway station by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Firoz M Shafique on Friday.  A middleman, Junaid, a native of Vazhikkadavu, was also caught.

Shafees is the assistant motor vehicle inspector at the Tirur Sub-Regional Transport Office. He was on duty at the Vazhikkadavu check-post for three months until two months ago.

After three days of duty, Shafees had gone to the railway station to return home when the Vigilance nabbed him around 7 am on Friday. The money was found in Shafees' bag and the officers said that this was bribe money. Shafees was admitted to a private hospital in Wandoor after he became unwell during the checks.

Explaining the ‘practice’ followed at check-posts, the Vigilance officers said that the bribe money is handed over to the middlemen, anticipating checks. And the money is returned when the officials go back home.

