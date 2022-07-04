Who pulled down Mahatma? Probe reports indict UDF

Thiruvananthapuram: The police reports submitted by the investigating officer and the District Police Chief clarify that the Students' Federation of India (SFI) members have no role in pulling down the picture of Mahatma Gandhi during the attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s constituency office at Kalpetta in Wayanad.

Wayanad District Police Chief had submitted a report regarding the same to the Director-General of Police (DGP) and the Crime Branch Superintendent of Police investigating the case filed his report to the Crime Branch Chief.

Both the reports, which were handed over to the State Home Department, say the photo was damaged after the SFI cadre left. The evidence to substantiate the same were the photographs captured by the police photographer soon after the incident, and the visuals published by the media.

The photo of the Father of the Nation is clearly found hanging on the wall and the files were intact on the table in the photographs taken by the police photographer soon after the SFI activists left the office at 4 pm after storming it half an hour ago.

Later, when the police photographer came down, United Democratic Front (UDF) workers had gone up to Rahul’s office. The photographer went up again around 4.30 pm and captured more photos in which a picture that was on the wall earlier was seen lying broken on the floor. The second photograph show Congress workers were also present inside the office. The Gandhi picture, which was intact on the wall in the 4 pm photograph, was missing in the photos taken at 4.30 pm, and the files, which had remained on the table, were found strewn.