Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Former NSS president Narendranathan Nair passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 19, 2022 11:14 AM IST
narendranathan-nair
Narendranathan Nair
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: Adv P N Narendranathan Nair, the former president of the Nair Service Society (NSS), passed away on Tuesday. He was 89.

Narendranathan died in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Dr K M Cherian Institute of Medical Sciences at Chengannur. He was undergoing treatment there for age-related distress.

He was at the helm of the NSS for four consecutive terms, from 2012 to 2022. He had stepped down in June 2022 owing to ill-health.

RELATED ARTICLES

The bereaved family includes his wife K Ramabhai and daughters Nirmala and Maya. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.