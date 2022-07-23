Man finds son missing for five days with abductor at railway station

Kozhikode: A family in Kerala's Malappuram district had a rare luck as a missing member could be found at a busy railway station within days of disappearance.



A 15-year-old boy who was missing was found by his father at the Kozhikode Railway station five days after his disappearance from Puthanathani near Kottakkal in Malappuram district.

Abbas, a resident of Chengala in Kasargod district, who was with the boy, was taken into custody by the police.

It was on July 18 after Bakrid celebrations that the boy from Thanur, near Tirur, in Malappuram district went to the school in an autorickshaw. But the boy did not return home in the evening.

After realising that the boy went missing, a complaint was filed with the police by the relatives. The relatives led by the boy's father later held an extensive search along the Kannur-Tirur railway route on the assumption that the boy left the place by train. But he could not be traced.

But surprisingly, when the boy's father was standing at the entrance of the Kozhikode railway station, he saw a stranger passing through the place by holding his son's hand. When the stranger was interrupted and asked about where he was going along with the child, he lied that he was taking the boy to his mother, who was in a serious condition at the hospital. The father immediately informed the matter to the police. The police, in a swift move, took the person named Abbas and the child into custody.

Later, a case was registered against Abbas for kidnapping the minor. The boy was sent back home along with the father and other relatives.