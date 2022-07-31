Health dept buried 2015 medical report on endosulfan poisoning in a Palakkad village

Palakkad: The after-effects of endosulfan poisoning are still felt in parts of Kerala. A medical examination report pointing to the harmful effects on several people of Thenkara village within Thathengalam pancahayat in Mannarkkad Block of Palakkad district has seen light after seven years. It was apparently kept hidden by the Health Department so far and was finally brought out after interventions by the Human Rights Commission.

As per the report, as many as 45 persons were found to be suffering from genetic diseases including cerebral palsy and other critical diseases in Thenkara village. Many who were suffering from such diseases have already died. Many others still struggle with no support.

Children between the ages of five and 10 were found to suffer from severe and critical illnesses. Nine were found to have cerebral palsy. Many are also found to have developmental disorders.

In Palakkad district, harmful pesticide endosulfan was being sprayed in the cashew farms of the Plantation Corporation of Kerala in Thenkara for about 15 years. The labourers were deployed to use endosulfan without any safety gear or precautionary measures. It was also being sprayed from helicopters.

On rising complaints regarding the deteriorating health conditions of labourers and local residents, about 200 of them underwent a medical examination by a five-member team of doctors from the Thrissur Medical College in 2015. However, the report remained mysteriously hidden.

It has been brought to light after P Rajeev, a Right To Information (RTI) activist and Keralassery Panchayath member, gave a complaint to the State Human Rights Commission. The Commission directed the District Collector to make the report available urgently.

The Health Department, which had responded to the RTI queries in the initial phase claiming that it does not have the report, had to finally release the same.

As is well-known, the endosulfan poisoning of residents of 15 villages in Kasaragod district was caused by prolonged aerial spraying of the pesticide since 1976 in cashew plantations owned by the Plantation Corporation of Kerala. Several people developed mental and physical disorders.