Civil Supplies Minister writes to CM objecting Sriram's appointment as GM

Thiruvananthapuram: Less than 24 hours after the Kerala Government issued an order appointing Sriram Venkitaraman as general manager of the State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd, it is now being alleged that he was transferred without the knowledge of the Food and Civil Supplies Minister.

As per reports, Minister G R Anil, of the Communist Party of India (CPI), expressed his displeasure to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the appointment of an accused to the department.

Sriram was removed as Alappuzha Collector last night amid widespread protests against his appointment. Sriram is an accused in a drunk-driving accident that caused the death of journalist K M Basheer in 2019.

Anil said Sriram's new designation would be a headache for the government and the Left front.

Even senior CPI leaders learned about Sriram's appointment once it became public. Anil has sent a letter to the CM stating his objection to the appointment.

It was on July 23 that Sriram was made Alappuzha Collector after being transferred as managing director of Medical Services Corporation.

He was appointed general manager of Supplyco after the post was made equivalent to that of a joint secretary.