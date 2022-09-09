Local CPI leader nabbed with 2.5 kg ganja in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: Excise officials on Friday arrested AIYF (All India Youth Federation) district committee member and CPI Kodumon cadre assistant secretary Jithin Mohan from Adoor here for carrying 2.5 kg of ganja.

Another accused, Ananthu, who was with Jithin, fled the scene.

Jithin is an accused in several criminal cases, including the incident where he stoned and injured the Kodumon SI during a conflict that broke out at the cooperative bank there.

As per Excise officials, Jithin is part of a racket that delivers ganja to peddlers in Adoor and surrounding areas.

The Maruti Alto car the two were travelling in has also been taken into custody.

The arrest was made during the Onam special drive led by Adoor Excise Range Inspector Biju N Baby.