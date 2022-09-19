Conspiracy to intimidate me: Guv Khan releases evidence, ramps up attack on Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday ramped up his attack on the CPM-led Kerala government by releasing videos that he claimed were damning evidence of the latter's conspiracy to intimidate him.

The videos were of the heckling incident Khan faced at Kannur University in December 2019 when he went there to inaugurate the Indian History Congress.

In the video, KK Ragesh, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's private secretary, is seen confronting the protestors.

However, Khan argued that he was preventing the police from discharging their duties and arresting the protestors.

"In a state where people are arrested for wearing black shirts, these things happen. The police personnel tried to control the situation and stopped the people from reaching me. A senior functionary, who is in the Chief Minister's Office, can be seen in the video preventing police from discharging their functions," Khan said.

He further added that these protestors were not Keralites, but instead who have come from places like JNU and Aligarh universities.

"The Malayalis at the function were chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' while the protestors were shouting anti-India slogans. It is clear that this was a premeditated attack. They were carrying around 100 placards after all," Khan said.

He also questioned the government for failing to lodge a case and arrest the protestors. "Why would a minister prevent that?" Khan asked.

He also invoked Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code to argue that the government should have taken cognizance of the matter rather than wait on him to file a case.

Section 124 of the IPC states ... Whoever, with the intention of including or compelling the President of India, or the Governor of any State, to exercise or refrain from exercising in any manner any of the lawful powers of such President of Governor, assault or wrongfully restrains, or attempts wrongfully to restrain, or overawes, by means of criminal force or the show of criminal force, or attempts so to overawe, such President or Governor, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.

The relationship between the Governor and the government soured after a war of words over the alleged nepotism that's rife in the state's universities.

It began when the Khan froze the appointment of the wife of KK Ragesh at Kannur University.

In response, the government introduce a set of ordinances that sought to cull the powers of the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of varsities in the state.

However, Khan argued that the ordinances were a measure "to make legal the many illegalities that are happening in the universities".

He said that he had "a duty to perform, an obligation to see that whatever is recommended to me and asked to sign is exactly in accordance with the constitution, with law, its spirit and well-established conventions, not just in India, but all over the world".

He also made clear that he would not allow the autonomy of the university to be diluted, and that he would "not allow executive interference in the university - which means, the government trying to take the power of university appointments into their own hands".

"This is not possible. It will result in an erosion of autonomy [of universities]. I cannot allow a mechanism to be adopted whereby it can be used to appoint underqualified and unqualified relatives of those in power, or relatives of the personal staff of the Chief Minister," Khan had said then. It was the first time that Khan took direct aim at Vijayan.

In a counter-punch, Vijayan lambasted Khan for hailing wild accusations against his government. He said Khan was not speaking in a manner that befits the office of the Governor.

There had also been allegations that the Governor was acting aggressively to please the BJP, hoping his CPM-baiting would win him a top Constitutional post.

In Monday's press conference, Khan also released a series of letters that Pinarayi Vijayan had written assuring him that the government would not interfere with the running of universities.

Khan alleged that despite these letters, Vijayan was a willing-spectator to the pillaging of universities for party gains.

"I don't have any personal issues with anyone. I have a duty to perform. I will do that with restraints," Khan said. This is the first time in Kerala's history that a sitting Governor is pulling up the state government for wrongdoing.

(To be updated)