High drama at Aluva court as accused flags delay in arresting co-accused cop

Kochi: Dramatic incidents unfolded at the Aluva magistrate court the other day as an accused standing in the dock wondered why a policeman who was also involved in the crime along with him and named as accused had not been arrested yet.

The court then immediately ordered the arrest of the policeman Girish Babu, 49, of the Thrikkakara police station. The senior civil police officer, who is a native of Udayamperoor, is the third accused in the case.

A young man, who was staying with a woman friend at a homestay at the Sree Narayana Lane near the Al Ameen School at Edappally, was abducted, beaten up and his money extorted, as per the case.

The incident happened last month.

Girish Babu is one of the six accused in the case. Though he had been named as an accused, the police had arrested only four of the accused.