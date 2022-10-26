Two youths nabbed for firing gunshots at Kochi bar

Kochi: Two men were arrested by the police for opening gunshots inside a bar at Kundannoor near here on Wednesday. Rojan and Harold were nabbed by the Maradu police hours after they fired gun shots onto the wall of OG’s Kanthari bar near Kundannoor flyover.

No one was injured in the incident.

Rojan, who fired the shots, is a historysheeter while his friend Harold is a lawyer.

The police arrested the duo from nearby Alappuzha district by 11 pm. The incident happened around 4 pm, according to initial reports, and the bar management failed to report it to the police. The police started an inquiry around 8 pm based on a tip-off and locked the bar. The police launched a manhunt for the duo based on CCTV footage from the bar.

The duo came to the bar around 1 pm and had drinks till 4 pm. They pulled off a gun and fired shots onto a wall near the bill counter before fleeing.

According to TV reports, the duo fled the scene in an autorickshaw even as the shocked staff and the customers looked on.

A local councillor told Manorama News that he has learned from the police and excise sleuths that the culprits used only an air gun.