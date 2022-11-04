Thalassery man assaults 6-year-old Rajasthani boy for leaning on his car, arrested

Thalassery: Thalassery police on Friday arrested a man who brutally assaulted a six-year-old boy for leaning on his parked car here.

The accused Shihshad, a native of Ponniam Palam, has been slapped with murder charges.

Sections 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code were slapped on the accused, Thalassery ACP Midhun Raj said. Section 308 is a non-bailable offence.

The CCTV visuals of the man kicking and assaulting the child were released on Thursday. The child Ganesh belongs to a Rajasthani family that migrated to Kerala for work.

The boy, who has sustained severe injuries on the back, was admitted to the taluk hospital for treatment, sources said.

Though the Thalassery police nabbed the accused on Thursday night, he was released soon after. He was taken into custody on Friday morning. The police have also taken his car into custody.

“The incident is shocking. Strict action will be taken against the accused," Education Minister V Sivankutty said.

The incident took place near the Old Thalassery bus stand at 8.30 pm on Thursday. The child who was leaning on the car was sent flying after the man kicked him.

Local residents intervened to stop the man from assaulting the boy further. A lawyer intimated the police about the matter.