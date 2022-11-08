HC asks Chancellor not to take final decision till it takes a call on VCs plea

Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday ordered that the Chancellor should not take a final decision until the court decides on the petition filed by the vice-chancellors (VCs).

They had moved the court against the governor's show cause notice asking them to cite reasons why they should not be sacked from their posts. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is also the Chancellor of state universities.

After the chancellor sought time to file the affidavit, the petition was adjourned to November 17.

After the Supreme Court annulled the appointment of the VC of the technical varsity for violating UGC norms, the governor issued show-cause notices to other VCs.

The vice-chancellors who had received the show-cause notices had replied to the Governor that their appointments were legal. They have even listed the services provided to the respective universities.

As the High Court is considering the petitions in this regard, the Governor will take further steps after knowing the court's position, sources said.