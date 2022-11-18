Chilavannur lake encroachment: Actor Jayasurya to appear before Vigilance Court on Dec 29

Muvattupuzha: Malayalam actor Jayasurya has to appear before the Vigilance Court on December 29 in connection with the alleged encroachment of Chilavannur lake in Kochi and the building of a wall. A summons in this regard has been sent to Jayasurya.

In the petition filed six years ago, the Vigilance filed a charge sheet in court on October 18. Former building inspector K P Ramachandran Nair and former assistant executive engineer P G Girija Devi of the Cochin Corporation’s Vyttila zonal office, actor Jayasurya and engineer N M George are the accused one to four.

The charge sheet alleges that the officials colluded in the encroachment of Chilavannur lake by building the wall and a boat jetty, violating the rules.

The complainant had also sought that the Corporation’s former secretary and revenue officials, including the surveyor, be named as accused. But they had no role, as per the probe team's findings.

Based on the complaint by Kalamassery resident Girish Babu, the Vigilance Court had in February 2016 directed to register an FIR against Jayasurya and carry out a probe.

But as the charge sheet was not filed in the case even after six years, the petitioner approached the court. And the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau - Ernakulam unit filed the charge sheet last month.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the accused could approach the High Court against the Vigilance team's findings.