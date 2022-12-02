Malayalam
Luck stashed ‘safe’ in the pocket; Tailor wins Karunya plus lottery's first prize

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 02, 2022 08:56 AM IST Updated: December 02, 2022 09:56 AM IST
Pathicheril Kanil Kumar | Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: A tailor from Kottayam district won the Rs 80 lakh first prize of the Karunya Plus lottery which was drawn on Thursday. 

The jackpot winner is Pathicheril Kanil Kumar, owner of Vishnu Tailors at Moorkkattilpady village in Kaduthuruthy.  

Kumar had bought the ticket when the lottery agent from Vellur reached his shop on Thursday afternoon. He had kept the ticket in his pocket after checking the results in the evening, thinking that he has not won any prize.

Later, when he went to a bank for a loan for his business purpose, a friend near his shop called him up informing that he has won the first prize.

The first prize-winning ticket was handed over to the Mulakkulam Service Cooperative Bank. Earlier, Kanil had won lottery prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Kumar’s wife Prasanna is also a tailor. Their son Vishnu is a student at a polytechnic institute. Though their house is at Njeezhur Parassery, the family has been living in a rented house in Moorkkattilpady for the past seven years.

