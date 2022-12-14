Kerala govt decides to skip Guv's policy address in budget session

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to skip the Governor's policy address in the budget session which is scheduled to begin next month. The decision was arrived at during a cabinet meet on Wednesday.

The budget session will be a continuation of the special assembly session which ended on Tuesday.

The seventh session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die after seven days of sitting on Tuesday.

Though the assembly was dispersed on Tuesday, there was no announcement that it was adjourned.

According to tradition, every new session of the Assembly in the new year begins with the Governor's policy address. However, if a session continues in the new year, the address is not mandatory.

The policy address will have to be included in the session which convenes after the budget.

The Speaker may convene the assembly by giving a notice of 12 days to its members.

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the State and appoint eminent academicians in the top post, while the opposition UDF boycotted the House over non-acceptance of its suggestions regarding the bill.

The bill was passed after hours long discussions during which the Congress-led UDF said it was not opposed to the removal of the Governor as Chancellor.

The opposition wanted retired Supreme Court judges or former Kerala High Court chief justices to be considered for appointment at the helm of universities.

According to the Bill, the government shall appoint an academician of high repute or a person of eminence in any of the fields of science, including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration, as the Chancellor of an University.

With the passing of the University Laws (Amendment) Bill and four other pieces of legislation, the 7th session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly -- which began on December 5, concluded after seven days of sitting, the Speaker said in the House.

He also said that a total 17 bills were passed during this session.