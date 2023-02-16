Malayalam
IMD predicts rough seas, high waves along Kerala coast; warns public to avoid beaches

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 16, 2023 08:52 PM IST
Representative image: iStock/PamelaJoeMcFarlane
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned the public to completely avoid travelling to beaches due to the possibility of rough seas and high waves along the Kerala coast till Friday night.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Centre, the waves hitting the shore till 8.30 pm on Friday could be between 1.4m and 2m high. Rough seas have been predicted as well.

Fisherfolk and those residing in coastal areas have been directed to exercise caution.

Precautions:

  • With rough seas likely to intensify, move from dangerous areas as instructed by authorities.
  • Keep fishing vessels safely moored to the harbour. Maintaining a safe distance between the boats will help avoid collisions. The safety of fishing equipment should also be ensured.
  • Avoid trips to the beach till the authorities concerned deem it safe.
