IMD predicts rough seas, high waves along Kerala coast; warns public to avoid beaches

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned the public to completely avoid travelling to beaches due to the possibility of rough seas and high waves along the Kerala coast till Friday night.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Centre, the waves hitting the shore till 8.30 pm on Friday could be between 1.4m and 2m high. Rough seas have been predicted as well.

Fisherfolk and those residing in coastal areas have been directed to exercise caution.

Precautions: