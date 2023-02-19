Guv's response on varsity matters set to influence ties with Govt in the coming days

Thiruvananthapuram: The ties between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan regime are still very fluid despite apparent recent bonhomie after a vicious spat all through last year over a slew of issues. Khan who is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram on February 23 has to take up a few pressing university matters and his response could fashion the contours of his equation with the State Government in the coming days.

The Government has sought the Governor’s approval to present in the Assembly the bill which aims to authorise the Government to form a temporary syndicate at Calicut University. The intended legislation

aims to bypass the Governor's role as Chancellor on this matter.

The Governor has also to decide whether Dr Sisa Thomas is to continue as the Vice Chancellor of the Kerala Technical University. The Government is expected to form a three-member panel for picking her replacement by the time Governor returns to Kerala. The Governor has to evaluate the recent High Court order and decide whether to change the VC or not.

At the Malayalam University, the Government is attempting to constitute a search committee for the selection of the new VC. Khan has to take follow-up action on this too. A temporary VC also has to be selected as the current VC is to step down on February 28.

But Khan is unlikely to compromise on his hard stand regarding university affairs over which he had locked horns with the State Government, forcing the latter to pass a bill to strip the Governor of the powers of the Chancellor of universities. But Government sources clarified that there is no move to withdraw or replace the two bills passed by the Assembly to divest the Governor of the powers of the Chancellor. The Governor has reportedly decided to send these bills for the President’s consideration.

Khan is also unlikely to let the Government take away his powers or violate the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC).