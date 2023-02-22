Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Wayanad bags major honours in Kerala revenue awards; A Geetha, best collector

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 22, 2023 11:15 PM IST
Wayanad district collector A Geetha.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Wayanad district has secured major honours in the annual Revenue-Survey Awards instituted by the Kerala government.

Wayanad district collector A Geetha has been adjudged the best collector of 2022-23.

Wayanad also secured the best collectorate, best sub-collector awards (R Sreelakshmi, Mananthavady) and best revenue divisional office (Mananthavady) awards.

RELATED ARTICLES

Revenue Minister K Rajan announced the awards in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The awards will be presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at C Kesavan Memorial Hall in Kollam on February 24.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.