Rough sea alert along Kerala’s coastline; public warned against visiting beaches

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala coastline may experience rough sea conditions that can cause unusually large surface waves till midnight on Wednesday, according to an alert issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services.

“There are chances for waves as high as 1.5m to 2.5m lashing the coastline areas, besides rough seas, till 11.30 pm on Wednesday,” the agency said.

Residents in danger zones should temporarily shift to safer areas as instructed by the authorities, it added.

Fishing vessels should be tied to poles to prevent their washing away by strong tides. Fishing equipment too should be kept in safe places. People should strictly avoid going to beaches, and under no circumstance should they venture into the sea, the agency warned.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that there is no danger of indulging in fishing activities along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts.