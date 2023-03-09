Kerala temperature to soar in coming days

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has recorded a slight decline in temperature after being in the grip of an intense heat wave for days on end.

While the fall in mercury levels brought a much-needed respite during an uncharacteristically hot March, the relief is unlikely to last longer as experts forecast the summer heat to intensify further in the coming days. The northernmost districts of Kannur and Kasaragod, meanwhile, were yet to report any significant fall in the heat levels.

Kottayam recorded the highest day temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. The premises of the Kannur airport reported the highest temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Pinarayi too has recorded a sharp rise in heat levels with the temperature soaring from 34.9 degrees Celsius the previous day to 38.4 degrees Celsius in a matter of just 24 hours. The temperature at Mooliyar in Kasaragod was 37.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather department forecasts light showers for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts on March 10 and 11, while Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam may continue to receive showers for yet another day.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has predicted the sea waves to rise up to 1.5 meters along the Kerala Coast. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise caution. Directions have been issued against the public visiting beaches and having fun by venturing into the sea. There are, however, no restrictions on fishing activities.