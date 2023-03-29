Seeking votes using religious symbols: Swaraj's plea against Babu admissible, says HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday said the petition filed by CPM leader M Swaraj challenging the election of K Babu from the Tripunithura assembly constituency will stand.

The court said the claim that Babu threatened voters by saying that 'if they did not vote for him, they will have to face the wrath of Lord Ayyappa' cannot be admitted.

But the court accepted the plea that Babu used his photo along with Lord Ayappa's picture in pamphlets seeking votes.

The single bench of Justice P G Ajith Kumar gave the order.

This order is a setback to Babu, who approached the court demanding the dismissal of Swaraj's plea. The court also asked him to file a counter affidavit in the case.

Swaraj approached the High Court demanding the cancellation of the 2021 election in the Tripunithura constituency, which the UDF candidate Babu won.